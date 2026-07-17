Samsung's free storage upgrades might return for new foldables after all, but there's a catch

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung might offer free storage upgrades for its new Galaxy foldables after all.

The company could apparently offer free upgrades from 256GB to 512GB, but discounted upgrades from 512GB to 1TB.

This news comes after a publication reported that Samsung would only offer discounted upgrades.

Samsung has long offered free storage upgrades when buying one of its new flagship Android phones, but we recently heard that this promotion could come to an end with the Galaxy Z8 series. However, another source now gives us hope.

News1 reports that Samsung will still offer free storage upgrades when buying the Galaxy Z Flip 8, Galaxy Z Fold 8, or Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra. The Galaxy maker will apparently let users upgrade from 256GB models to 512GB devices at no extra cost.

Do you care about free storage upgrades when buying Samsung flagships? 5 votes No free storage upgrade, no buy for me 40 % Yes, but it's not a dealbreaker for me 40 % No, I don't care about free storage upgrades 20 %

However, the Korean outlet adds that people who want to upgrade from the 512GB model to the 1TB variant will need to pay 50% of the cost. The publication suggests that this strategy might be due to the fact that the “cost difference widens as the model size increases.” For what it’s worth, the 256GB Galaxy Z Fold 7 started at $1,999.99, the 512GB model retailed for $2,199.99, and the 1TB variant launched at $2,499.99. That means a $200 jump from 256GB to 512GB, but a $300 jump from 512GB to 1TB.

This news comes after a report earlier this week that Samsung will ditch free storage upgrades for the Fold 8 and Flip 8. Instead, the company would purportedly let users upgrade their storage at a 50% discount. So it definitely sounds like discounted storage upgrades are coming in some capacity, but this latest news suggests there’s still hope if you want a free upgrade of some kind.

It’s also worth noting that these are reports from Korea. It’s entirely possible that Samsung could do something different altogether in markets like Europe, India, and the US.

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