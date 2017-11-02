As flagship phone prices continue to inch up, manufacturers are trying to find ways to keep customers opening up their wallets. One common way is to offer a bonus when you purchase your phone. That could be a prepaid card that has a few hundred dollars on it, a microSD card or other accessory, or even a free HD TV.

Samsung is back with another promotion when you pick up a Samsung Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8 Plus, Galaxy S8 Active, or Galaxy Note 8 you’ll be eligible for a free DeX Station or Gear VR. There’s always some fine print with promotions like this, so let’s go through it.

You have to order your device from Samsung.com (links below) or the Shop Samsung app to claim your freebie. The free gifts will automatically be added to your cart and discounted to $0. This means you must decide on which gift you want at the time of purchase. The nice thing about this process is that you don’t have to submit any receipts or proof of purchase like other promotions.

If you return your phone, you’ve got to send your free gift back too. If you don’t, Sammy will charge your original form of payment. This deal can’t be combined with any other promotion and you only have until 11/18/17 to take advantage of it.

If this deal isn’t in your wheelhouse but you want to get a Note 8, T-Mobile has dropped the price by $130 and Samsung is offering a $200 Samsung Pay promotional credit when you pick up the phone at T-Mobile. You can find out more about the promotion here.

What do you think? Is a free Dex Station or Gear VR enough to entice you to buy? Let us know down in the comments.