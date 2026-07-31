5 leaked codenames reveal Samsung's ambitious multi-device foldable and rollable strategy

Paul Jones / Android Authority

TL;DR A new report reveals five internal Samsung hardware codenames: B9, H9, Q9A, Q9B, and Z9.

These codenames are said to correspond to the Galaxy Z Flip 9, Z Fold 9, Z Fold 9 Ultra, Z TriFold 2, and a “Rollable Flex” tablet, respectively.

Summer 2027 is said to be the targeted launch window for the mainstream foldables, while the rollable slate could be slated for early 2028.

Samsung’s foldable roadmap for next year is already leaking, and it looks like the company is preparing to go even bigger with its form-factor ambitions. Freshly surfaced codenames suggest that, alongside standard annual upgrades, Samsung is prepping a second-generation tri-fold device and a brand-new rollable slate for 2027.

According to a report by GalaxyClub, internal development tracks show that Samsung has at least five distinct foldable-adjacent hardware projects in the pipeline for next year. The baseline lineup remains fairly straightforward: the codename “B9” points directly to the Galaxy Z Flip 9, while “H9” represents the standard Galaxy Z Fold 9.

While the Fold 9 was largely expected, many leaks had suggested that the Galaxy Z Flip 8 could be the last flip-style foldable Samsung would make, so it’s heartening to see that the company at least sees some future for the Flip (even though the situation could change drastically in a year).

The strategy gets more complex under the “Q9” moniker, which is split into two variants: “Q9A” and “Q9B.” Given how Samsung treats its premium hardware iterations, these two entries likely correspond to the Galaxy Z Fold 9 Ultra and a refined successor to the original TriFold, which was developed as an offshoot of the Galaxy Z Fold series.

The biggest wild card in the leak is a fifth device codenamed “Z9.” The report notes that the Z9 leans more toward a tablet footprint than a conventional smartphone. This could mark the debut of Samsung’s long-rumored “Rollable Flex” display — a device that physically expands its screen area by unrolling horizontally, avoiding a center crease altogether. B9: Galaxy Z Flip 9

H9: Galaxy Z Fold 9

Q9A: Galaxy Z Fold 9 Ultra

Q9B: Galaxy Z TriFold 2

Z9: “Rollable Flex” Tablet

Among these, the Fold 9, Fold 9 Ultra, and Flip 9 are likely to launch in the summer of 2027, if Samsung continues along its release traditions. Rumor has it the rollable is scheduled for early 2028. While production timelines for experimental form factors can always shift, the parallel development of these five projects signals a massive push by Samsung to diversify its premium hardware lineup into clamshells, book-style foldables, tri-folds, and rollables.

Follow