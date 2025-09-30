Samsung Find may be about to get a major off-grid upgrade

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR Clues spotted in a recent version of the Samsung Find app suggest satellite-based location sharing is on the way.

Location updates would send every 15 minutes, with one-time sharing as a fallback.

The feature would mirror the satellite location sharing on Google’s Find Hub.

Google’s Find Hub already supports satellite-based location sharing on newer Pixel phones, and now Samsung Find may be gearing up to follow suit. The feature would let you share the position of your Samsung device even when you don’t have mobile coverage.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

The clues come from version 1.8.00.16 of the Samsung Find app, where tipster ThatJoshGuy discovered a new Satellite mode page and kindly shared a screenshot with us. The page explains that your location would be shared once every 15 minutes while Satellite mode is active, and that sharing stops automatically when you turn the mode off.

X/@thatjoshguy69

Other code strings in the app build suggest fallback options in case sharing fails. In that case, you’d be able to send your position manually through a message — but only as a one-time share, not the repeating updates. The app force-closed before the tipster could explore the feature further.

Samsung Find is Samsung’s hub for locating Galaxy devices, SmartTags, and sharing your location with friends or family. Expanding this to work over satellite would make the app far more useful in remote areas where standard networks aren’t always available.

Thanks to ThatJoshGuy for sharing the screenshot with us!

Follow