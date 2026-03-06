Samsung's chip that could power the Galaxy S27 is reportedly nearly finished

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung’s Exynos 2700 chipset is reportedly far along in development, with samples already produced and in testing.

The chip will reportedly bring improved power efficiency and heat management to the Galaxy S27 series.

Samsung may have the chipset’s design finalized within the next couple of months.

While the whole Galaxy S26 series launched with Snapdragon chipsets here in the US, the company’s own Exynos 2600 chipset debuted in the Galaxy S26 and S26+ in international markets. According to a new report, the company’s already well into the development on its next Exynos 2700, with plans to have the chip finalized in the next couple of months.

As reported by Yonhap News Agency (via SamMobile), samples of the Exynos 2700 that’ll power next year’s Galaxy S27 phones (at least some of them, in some markets) have already been produced and are currently being tested within Samsung. Per the report, the company is looking to have the design finalized within the first half of this year.

Like the Exynos 2600, the Exynos 2700 will reportedly be built on a 2nm fabrication process. Improvements in process technology since the previous generation could deliver a fairly significant bump in power efficiency.

Heat management is apparently a priority in the new Exynos chip, with Samsung using a component called a Heat Path Block to help dissipate heat. This, SamMobile points out, could help address longstanding complaints about Exynos chips’ tendency to run hot and throttle performance.

The Galaxy S26 series was only just released, so all this information could easily change before the S27 hits store shelves sometime in 2027.

