This rumored chip could help 2027's flagship phones get closer to 5GHz mark

Kris Carlon / Android Authority

TL;DR A leaker has revealed apparent MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro specs.

The new chipset could use two big “Canyon” cores clocked at almost 5GHz, while retaining the Dimensity 9500’s medium cores.

Other notable specs include a so-called Magni GPU and TSMC’s 2nm manufacturing process.

We’ve already heard plenty of rumors about the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 chipset family, which is expected to power a host of top Android phones. However, we’ve also heard murmurings about the MediaTek Dimensity 9600, and a trusted source has now revealed more apparent details.

Leaker Digital Chat Station wrote on Weibo that the “Dimensity 9600 (Pro)” has an octa-core CPU with a peak speed of close to 5GHz. For reference, the current-generation Dimensity 9500 has a peak speed of 4.21GHz. Meanwhile, the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy tops out at 4.74GHz.

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The leaker also claimed that the “Dimensity 9600 Pro” would have two so-called “Canyon” cores, three “Gelas-B” cores, and three “Gelas” cores. We’re guessing “Canyon” is the unofficially named C2-Ultra core, which would be a follow-up to Arm’s powerful C1-Ultra CPU core. Meanwhile, “Gelas” was apparently the codename for the medium C1-Pro cores, as seen in the Dimensity 9500. Finally, we’re not quite sure what the “Gelas-B” cores could be. The naming convention suggests this is a variant of the C1-Pro core.

Do you care whether your phone has Dimensity or Snapdragon silicon? 3 votes Yes, I prefer Snapdragon 100 % Yes, I prefer MediaTek 0 % No, I don't care 0 % It depends on the phone's price 0 %

For what it’s worth, the Dimensity 9500 shipped with a single C1-Ultra core, three C1-Premium cores (effectively cut-down C1-Ultra cores), and four C1-Pro cores. So it seems like MediaTek is sticking with the same medium cores for the Dimensity 9600 series. Unsurprisingly, Digital Chat Station adds that the chipset retains its predecessor’s support for SME2 capabilities. This should enable improved machine learning performance via the CPU.

Other purported Dimensity 9600 series specs include a so-called Arm Magni GPU, support for LPDDR6 RAM and UFS 5.0 storage, and the use of TSMC’s N2P (2nm) manufacturing process. The leaker adds that this manufacturing process delivers a 10-15% performance improvement and a 25-30% reduction in power consumption. Of course, this isn’t necessarily indicative of the chipset’s performance and efficiency gains.

In any event, MediaTek’s recent flagship processors have truly taken the fight to Qualcomm’s high-end silicon. So we’re interested to see how the Dimensity 9600 series fares against the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 and Gen 6 Pro. However, leaks suggest that chipsets manufactured on TSMC’s 2nm process will be very expensive. So don’t be surprised if phones with MediaTek and Qualcomm’s top-tier chips receive price hikes.

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