An unlikely source just confirmed the Exynos 2500 and its extraterrestrial feature

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

The chipset is expected to debut on the Galaxy Z Flip 7.

The announcement notes that the Exynos 2500 will offer “better energy efficiency and higher performance.”

The Exynos 2500 is expected to be Samsung’s next flagship processor, but so far, all the information available has come from rumors and leaks, except for the one time the company acknowledged its name. Surprisingly, a big feature of the next big Samsung chip has now been confirmed, not by Samsung but by a company called Skylo.

If the name sounds a bit familiar, that’s because Skylo is the satellite connectivity provider for the Pixel 9 series and the Galaxy S25 series on Verizon.

“Today, we are excited to announce the certification of the Exynos 2500 mobile processor, offering better energy efficiency and higher performance,” Skylo noted in a press release, hinting at the chip’s imminent launch and confirming its extraterrestrial capabilities.

The Exynos 2500 is expected to debut on the Galaxy Z Flip 7. Rumor has it that the chipset could power the new foldable in all markets, even the US. This is also the first time Samsung will introduce a flagship Exynos chip on a foldable phone instead of its latest Galaxy S series flagship.

“Samsung’s partnership with Skylo is built upon 3GPP NTN standards to unlock connectivity everywhere,” Hui Won Je, VP of the Modem Development Team at Samsung Electronics, noted in Skylo’s press release. “Through our collaboration on the Samsung Exynos Modem 5400 and the Exynos 2500 mobile processor, mainstream devices worldwide will now have the underlying technology to connect to satellites wherever cellular networks are unavailable, ushering in a new era of ubiquitous connectivity,” he added.

In addition to its collaboration with Samsung, Skylo also announced partnerships with OPPO and TECNO to bring NTN-compliant satellite connectivity to future devices from the respective brands.