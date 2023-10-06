Samsung reveals the chip that could power the Galaxy S24

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung has confirmed the existence of the Exynos 2400 while also revealing some features.

Expect an Xclipse 940 GPU with RDNA 3 tech as well as on-device generative AI.

Samsung is tipped to adopt an Exynos chipset in some Galaxy S24 series phones next year. Now, the company has confirmed that the Exynos 2400 is indeed in the works, while also previewing a few features.

Samsung previewed the Exynos 2400 at its inaugural LSI Tech Day event, claiming that it will deliver a 1.7x increase in CPU performance and a 14.7x increase in AI computing performance over the Exynos 2200. The firm didn’t reveal more details regarding the CPU tech.

This comparison is at least partially flattered by the fact that the Exynos 2200 was used in 2022’s Galaxy S22 series and we didn’t see an Exynos 2300 this year. So you would expect a more significant performance boost as a result of skipping a release.

Nevertheless, the Exynos 2400 still seems to deliver some notable improvements in general. Samsung confirmed that the chip uses an Xclipse 940 GPU based on AMD’s RDNA 3 technology. It also showed a demo at the event to demonstrate the chip’s improved ray tracing capabilities using “global illumination, reflection and shadow rendering.”

New AI features coming to Galaxy S24? Samsung’s new chipset is dipping its toes in the generative AI waters too, as the company showcased a new AI tool for “upcoming phones.” It used this tool to demonstrate text-to-image generation on an Exynos 2400 development board. Samsung confirmed to Android Authority that this text-to-image feature uses on-device AI and doesn’t require an internet connection.

We’re expecting the Exynos chip to power some Galaxy S24 series variants, so it certainly sounds like S24 models with this chip will have on-device text-to-image generation capabilities. Will this actually be available to the user, though? Well, Samsung has traditionally dropped Exynos-exclusive features if the equivalent Snapdragon chip didn’t support it (see 4K/60fps, 8K video). So we hope the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 indeed supports this functionality.

Would you buy an Exynos 2400 phone? 256 votes Yes, for sure 16 % Maybe, if it's better than Snapdragon 41 % No, I wouldn't 42 %

Aside from the Exynos 2400, Samsung also demonstrated an intriguing camera technology dubbed Zoom Anyplace. This requires a 200MP camera and allows users to take 4x videos of tracked subjects/objects while filming 1x video at the same time. The manufacturer says it uses AI-based tracking tech to follow subjects in the 4x video, while also promising that these close-up videos won’t have image degradation.

We’ve already seen Samsung and other brands offer the ability to record video from two (or more) rear cameras at the same time. However, implementing simultaneous 1x video and 4x tracked video via the same sensor would be a cool use of 200MP cameras. So we hope to see it on the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Comments