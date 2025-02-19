Samsung could bring this Expert RAW, iPhone feature to the S25 camera app

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung has confirmed that it’s looking into the possibility of adding a 24MP photo option to the camera app.

The downloadable Expert RAW app currently lets users shoot at this resolution.

This comes a while after Apple first offered the option to shoot at 24MP by default.

Samsung’s Expert RAW app offers a supercharged camera experience for enthusiasts. Now, it sounds like the company could bring one of the app’s features to the main camera app.

The Expert RAW app lets Galaxy S24 and S25 series owners shoot 24MP photos via the main camera. However, a Samsung representative on the company’s Korean Community forum has confirmed that the brand is looking at bringing this feature into the main camera app. This comes after several users on the forum asked Samsung to offer a 24MP mode in the default camera app.

The ability to shoot at 24MP offers a middle ground between a fully pixel-binned ~12MP shot and a full-resolution 50MP or 200MP snap. The higher resolution enables improved detail over a 12MP shot in theory, while still offering additional processing and a smaller file size compared to a full-resolution shot.

Samsung only offers the 24MP Expert RAW option via the primary camera. However, the Galaxy S25 Ultra has a 50MP ultrawide camera and a 50MP 3x shooter, so the company could theoretically bring a 24MP shooting mode to these cameras as well.

We’re nevertheless glad to see the company thinking about bringing this Expert RAW feature to the main camera app. This would also be in line with the iPhone range, which actually shoots at 24MP by default since the iPhone 15 series.

