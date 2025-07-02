Here's why you should probably steer clear of Samsung's online-exclusive colors

Zac Kew-Denniss / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung reportedly requires authorized service centers to color-match replacement parts, including internal components.

As a result, users with Samsung-exclusive colorways have faced unexpected repair delays due to limited part availability.

This raises concerns about the practicality of choosing Samsung-exclusive finishes.

Samsung typically releases exclusive colors for its flagship devices, which are available only through its official web store. These vibrant finishes, like the Titanium Jadegreen Galaxy S25 Ultra or the Coralred Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus, stand out from the usual black, white, and silver variants offered through other retailers, making them especially appealing to buyers. Leaks suggest Samsung will continue this trend with the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7, offering the devices in an online-exclusive Green Mint shade. But you may want to steer clear of this variant if you value fast, hassle-free repairs.

It’s safe to assume that Samsung’s exclusive colorways don’t sell in the same volumes as the standard color options. So, it wouldn’t be surprising if authorized service centers took longer to source external parts, like the back panel and side rails. However, you may experience a similar delay even while replacing internal components if your Galaxy device features a Samsung-exclusive finish.

A Reddit user recently learned this the hard way while trying to get their Icy Blue Galaxy Z Fold 5 repaired at an authorized uBreakiFix center. The repair center did not have replacement parts for the Icy Blue variant in stock, nor did any nearby locations. While a technician initially offered to use the replacement part for a different color with the user’s approval, they could not proceed after a Samsung Care representative confirmed that the device wouldn’t activate if the colors didn’t match.

Unfortunately for the user, even Samsung didn’t have the replacement part in stock. After much back-and-forth with the Samsung Care representative, the company eventually offered a replacement with a $99 deductible, which was later reduced to $1. Adding to the user’s frustration, the replacement device arrived in a different colorway.

The user went through this ordeal despite purchasing Samsung Care Plus, Samsung’s premium phone insurance policy that promises “complete peace of mind.” While this might be easy to overlook as a one-off incident, comments on the thread reveal that several others have experienced similar issues with part availability for Samsung-exclusive colors. So if you’re considering the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 7 or Flip 7, you may want to think twice before choosing the rumored Mint Green variant.

