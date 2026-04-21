Samsung's powerful photo editing app is acting wonky for some users. Are you affected?

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung recently updated Enhance-X, its powerful photo and video editing app, with additional features.

However, the app has been causing trouble for users, who are either unable to update it or experience crashes after updating.

The issues aren’t widespread but come from different parts of the world.

Samsung offers many useful features on its Galaxy devices, but hides them behind dedicated apps, likely to prevent users from being overwhelmed. Its Good Lock modules are good (pun intended!) examples of such hidden apps that allow power users to unlock these extra features across different parts of the One UI interface. For clicking RAW photos with a full-blown Pro mode, Samsung offers the Expert RAW app, while the Enhance-X app enables special photo and video editing features.

Is Samsung's Enhance-X app working on your Galaxy phone after its recent update? 5 votes Yes. 20 % No. 40 % Haven't updated it. 20 % I didn't know about Enhance-X 20 %

Of these, the Enhance-X app recently received a significant update with a completely refreshed interface, new plugins, and a suite of editing options for photos, videos, and documents. If you’re among the folks who like to jump on new apps, this sure sounds like something you’d want to try. Except you may not be able to even if you wish to.

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Some readers of our previous report have reported being unable to install the update. According to multiple users in the US, Korea, and Israel, the app remained stuck in an update loop after they attempted to update from the Galaxy Store.

While the issue does not appear to be widespread (based solely on the small number of reports), the similar pattern across all cases suggests something may be wrong at Samsung’s end. At least a few more people in the app’s reviews section have reported encountering errors after trying to update.

We tried to install the app at our end, and many of the Android Authority staff members were able to install the update without an issue. If you’re facing a similar issue and want to circumvent it, you could try sideloading the APK.

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