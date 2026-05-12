Samsung confirms Voice Recorder app bug on One UI 8.5, rolls out fix

Matt Horne / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung has acknowledged an issue with the Voice Recorder app.

The company confirms that the app crashes when attempting to summarize recordings that have already been converted into text.

Users are advised to update the app to the latest version to fix the bug.

Samsung’s Voice Recorder app is a fairly handy tool, especially when taking notes during meetings or class lectures. However, users have recently been running into an issue causing the app to crash on Galaxy devices. The tech giant has now acknowledged the bug and rolled out a fix.

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To catch you up on what’s going on, the issue concerns summarizing voice recordings that have already been converted into text. The app relies on Galaxy AI for its transcription and summarization features. You can choose to have the AI process the data either in the cloud or on device to maintain privacy. Samsung has confirmed that devices running One UI 8.5 may experience Voice Recorder app crashes if you try to summarize converted text while “Process data only within the device” is enabled.

Fortunately, Samsung offered more than just an acknowledgment on its community forums (via MOJO Trick). If you’ve been experiencing the same problem, there is now a fix. Users are advised to update the Voice Recorder app to the latest version. The moderator says this update (v21.5.86.26) should get the app working normally again.

You can update the app by opening the Galaxy Store and searching for the Voice Recorder app. Once you find the listing, tap on it to open the page and hit update.

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