Here's an early look at Samsung's new Energy Score feature (APK teardown)

TL;DR Energy Score is a new Galaxy AI feature that Samsung will release with the Galaxy Watch 7 series later this month.

We’ve managed to get an early look at its UI, giving us a better understanding of how it will work.

The feature will give users a daily Energy Score based on various health metrics, including sleep, activity, and heart rate.

Samsung announced a host of new Galaxy AI features for its smartwatches and other wearables earlier this year. While the features are set to debut with the Galaxy Watch 7 series later this month, we’ve managed to get an early look at the Energy Score feature ahead of the official rollout.

An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

Samsung has previously revealed that the Energy Score feature will give users a detailed overview of their daily condition by analyzing various health metrics. We were able to activate the feature manually in the latest version of the Samsung Health app, giving us access to the following UI screens that give us a better understanding of its functionality.

As shown in the screenshots, the Energy Score feature will track your sleep schedule and duration, physical activity, and heart rate to deliver a “detailed briefing on your body’s readiness for the day.” The briefing will include a graph showing your energy score for the last few days, along with a list of factors that determine your energy score and their current levels.

The feature will also provide detailed information for each Energy score factor with optimal ranges to help you improve your score. Your daily energy score will appear at the top of the Samsung Health home screen, and you’ll also be able to track it on your Galaxy Watch or Ring.

Note that this may not be the final UI for the Energy Score feature, as Samsung has not officially rolled it out. The final product may have some changes, but the core functionality should largely remain the same.

Energy Score, along with other new Galaxy AI features for wearables, will be available on Samsung’s upcoming smartwatches and the hotly-anticipated Galaxy Ring. The company has confirmed that these features will also be available on older Galaxy smartwatches, including the Galaxy Watch 6 series, Galaxy Watch 5 series, and Galaxy Watch 4 series.

