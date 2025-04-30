Samsung Galaxy phones will get a key calling feature by default with One UI 7

VoLTE is one of the most important calling features on Android phones today, allowing traditional phone calls to be routed over LTE. This feature isn’t enabled by default on all Samsung phones , but that’s changing today.

Samsung and the GSMA have announced a partnership to enable VoLTE by default on all Galaxy phones running Android 15 (One UI 7):

Working in alignment with the GSMA’s Network Settings Exchange (NSX) and Interoperability Testing services, Samsung is helping to enable consistent and reliable voice services across a wide range of operators and regions by default. All Samsung devices using Android 15 or above, including the recently launched Galaxy S25 series, are being equipped to access high-quality VoLTE where supported, using operator-defined IMS settings via NSX or defaulting to GSMA Profile #4 when necessary.

This means you shouldn’t have to hunt for VoLTE in your Samsung phone settings — the feature should simply be enabled by default. So why is this a big deal in the first place?