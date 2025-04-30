Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Samsung Galaxy phones will get a key calling feature by default with One UI 7
Published on5 hours ago
- Samsung and the GSMA have announced a partnership to enable VoLTE by default on all Galaxy phones running One UI 7.
- All recent Samsung phones support VoLTE, but this move means you don’t have to look for the feature in your phone’s settings.
- This move is also important as traditional calls are routed over 3G, but 3G networks are being shut down in many countries.
VoLTE is one of the most important calling features on Android phones today, allowing traditional phone calls to be routed over LTE. This feature isn’t enabled by default on all Samsung phones, but that’s changing today.
Samsung and the GSMA have announced a partnership to enable VoLTE by default on all Galaxy phones running Android 15 (One UI 7):
Working in alignment with the GSMA’s Network Settings Exchange (NSX) and Interoperability Testing services, Samsung is helping to enable consistent and reliable voice services across a wide range of operators and regions by default. All Samsung devices using Android 15 or above, including the recently launched Galaxy S25 series, are being equipped to access high-quality VoLTE where supported, using operator-defined IMS settings via NSX or defaulting to GSMA Profile #4 when necessary.
This means you shouldn’t have to hunt for VoLTE in your Samsung phone settings — the feature should simply be enabled by default. So why is this a big deal in the first place?
Well, there are a number of reasons why you’d want to route voice calls over LTE. For starters, phones without VoLTE enabled route their phone calls over 3G networks. However, many carriers are in the process of shutting down their 3G networks. In fact, AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile have already shut down their 3G networks. So you’ll need VoLTE if you still want to make and receive conventional phone calls.
Another reason to want VoLTE enabled on your phone is that it lets you simultaneously make calls and use data. Furthermore, the technology supports lower latencies and higher call quality thanks to the HD Voice codec.
It’s worth noting that virtually all Samsung phones released in the last decade or so support VoLTE. However, you’ll need to dive into the settings menu to activate the feature. Furthermore, some Galaxy owners (myself included) have reported that this feature isn’t accessible on their phones, presumably due to carrier issues or a regional problem Nevertheless, this move should simplify things for most Samsung owners.