Planning to buy a new phone? Samsung says the RAM crisis is only getting worse

The tech industry is facing a major RAM shortage due to the ever-increasing demand for memory from AI companies. This has led to price hikes for everything from smartphones to gaming handhelds . If you were hoping that the RAM crisis might soon come to an end, Samsung has some troubling news for you.

During Samsung’s recent earnings call , executives said that the company expects the RAM shortage to last well into 2028. The company is seeing increasing customer demand, and unmet demand from 2026 is expected to carry over into 2027. That would further constrain supply for new products coming out in 2027 as the company tries to fulfill pending orders.

It was recently reported that Samsung is trying to increase its memory output by almost 15% due to demand from big clients like Apple. However, during the earnings call, company executives explained that the lead time from fab construction to actual production often exceeds three years. They further added:

Any meaningful increase in supply capacity will take considerable time. So, we believe it will be unlikely to see any significant increase in incremental supply through 2028.

As Samsung is one of the three biggest RAM manufacturers in the world, its forecasts of supply constraints are noteworthy. The company, alongside SK Hynix and Micron, is responsible for nearly 75% of the world’s RAM supply. With Samsung executives saying that the RAM shortage will last through 2028, it could mean more price hikes for upcoming smartphones and devices.