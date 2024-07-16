Samsung hasn't forgotten about its older flagships, and One UI 6.1.1 will be a reason to cheer

Mishaal Rahman / Android Authority

TL;DR Features currently available only on the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the Galaxy Z Flip 6 through One UI 6.1.1 will soon be available on older Galaxy devices.

That said, not all Galaxy devices will receive all the features.

There’s no official word on when the update will be rolled out to older devices.

A number of features that are available on the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the Galaxy Z Flip 6 via One UI 6.1.1 are expected to make an appearance on older Galaxy devices as well, according to a community manager on one of Samsung’s Korean forums.

Camera-specific features like Auto Zoom and Flex Camcorder will be made available on the Galaxy Z Flip 5, while Instant Slowmo, a feature that allows you to share slow-motion videos without saving files separately, will be rolled out for the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5, the Galaxy S23 series, and the Galaxy Tab S9 series.

Similarly, Portrait Studio and Sketch to Image, features that can turn an image into a sketch or a sketch into an image, will be rolled out widely for several older Galaxy devices, including the Galaxy S22, S23, and S24 series, S23 FE, Z Fold 4 and 5, Z Flip 4 and 5, and the Galaxy Tab S8 and S9 series. A Live Effect tool that can add depth to 2D images will also be available for these devices.

Furthermore, owners of these Galaxy devices will be able to access a Motion Clipper feature that can come in handy when creating GIFs and an overlay translation tool that translates text within images while keeping the original design and background colors intact. DNG editing will also be available on these older devices.

Astro Portrait, which will allow users to capture astrophotography shots with a person in the foreground, is expected to appear only in the Galaxy S23 and S24 series, though. So there is expected to be some feature disparity around with the upcoming update, and not all the older phones will get all the new features.

While these features have been confirmed for select devices, Samsung has yet to state when the update will roll out.

