How to watch the Samsung Developer Conference 2024 keynote live

TL;DR SDC 2024 is getting started today, and you can watch it unfold over streaming.

Expect news about Galaxy AI, Smart Things, and hopefully a lot of One UI 7.

If you miss the live keynote, check back with Android Authority for coverage of all the highlights.

Summer has come and gone, and this year’s Google I/O and Apple Worldwide Developers Conference are both in the rear-view mirror. But we’ve got at least one more big developer event from a major smartphone player to check out before we get ready to wrap the year up, and today Samsung kicks off its own Developer Conference 2024.

You had better believe that Galaxy AI is going to be a major component of Samsung’s presentations, announcing its latest tools and hyping developers up about integrating them into their work. The sessions Samsung’s planning include those on general AI topics, generative AI, and more — like next-gen sound recognition. Beyond AI, we’ll be hearing lots about the Smart Things ecosystem and Samsung Health.

One of the most anticipated announcements could concern the availability of One UI 7. We’ve been curious what the company’s been planning for its Android 15-based update, as so far it hasn’t even started its public beta. It would be very surprising if we didn’t get at least some One UI news from Samsung over the course of SDC 24.

On the hardware front, there’s probably a lot less to reasonably expect, and we’ve already seen the company launch all its big models for the year, wrapping things up with the Galaxy Tab S10 and Galaxy S24 FE. There’s a chance we might catch a whiff of the rumored Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition, if this even is the extra-thin version of the foldable we’ve been hearing about, but we wouldn’t bet on it.

We’ll be covering the biggest announcements from SDC 24 right here at Android Authority, but if you’re the kind of enthusiast who needs to get their smartphone news live — well, let’s hang out — but also, you can check out Samsung’s keynote live right here in the embed above, streaming over YouTube. The action gets started today, October 3, at 10:00 AM PT, 1:00 PM ET.

