Samsung just made customer support easier for all Galaxy phone owners

TL;DR Samsung has revealed that it’ll offer QR- and NFC-enabled customer support at its repair centers.

This feature will allow you to register your device at repair centers without filling out a registration form.

The feature is available in 36 markets and applies to devices running Android 10 or newer with NFC.

Samsung has just launched the One UI 8 beta program, and it contains quite a few improvements and additions. However, the company is also bringing a welcome feature to all Galaxy owners.

The company announced in its One UI 8 blog post that it’ll now offer “QR- and NFC-enabled” customer support at its repair centers. This means you can register your device at repair centers using QR codes or NFC instead of filling out a registration form, reducing your waiting time in the process. Samsung says this feature is available via your Samsung account.

The good news is that this feature only requires a Galaxy device with Android 10 or higher. You’ll also need NFC if you want to use that option. Either way, it should support your old Galaxy S10 or Galaxy A50.

Samsung says the feature is available in 36 markets, including the US. You can view the full list of supported markets below.

Argentina

Austria

Brazil

Chile

Colombia

Czech Republic

Ecuador

France

Greece

Guatemala

Hungary

India

Indonesia

Kenya

Korea

Malaysia

Mexico

Netherlands New Zealand

Nigeria

Pakistan

Panama

Peru

Philippines

Poland

Portugal

Singapore

South Africa

Spain

Taiwan

Thailand

Türkiye

Ukraine

US

Uzbekistan

Vietnam

Samsung says QR- and NFC-enabled customer support will come to more markets with further updates. The company adds that the feature is only available in a limited number of shops but will also expand after the initial release.

