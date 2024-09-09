Samsung's attempt to troll Apple for lazy designs immediately backfires

Lanh Nguyen / Android Authority

TL;DR The Apple Watch Series 10 sure looks a lot like the Series 9, and people are talking about design stagnation.

Samsung’s social team thought it would join in with the mockery, only to immediately have the tables turned.

Oh, Samsung. You make some wonderful Android phones (to say nothing of televisions, home appliances, and all matter of other hardware), but sometimes your PR game could use a little refinement. Year after year we’ve seen the company butt heads with Apple, and it feels like with every new feature we get, there’s going to be an argument over who did it first, and who did it best. While Samsung sometimes makes a good case, all too often it ends up putting on a cringe-worthy display. Today Apple announced the iPhone 16 series, new AirPods, and its new Apple Watch, and Samsung has done exactly what you’d expect Samsung to do.

The Apple Watch Series 10 delivers a lot of real improvements to the company’s smartwatch lineup, boosting screen size, thinning down the body, and offering a new titanium material option — and this is before we even start talking software features. But for all the little tweaks, we’re still looking at what’s unmistakably an Apple Watch, with Apple sticking with the same basic design it has for years. Over on X, YouTuber Quinn Nelson gently chastised Apple for its lack of originality when it comes to smartwatch design. So far, nothing surprising here:

But then Samsung pops up, latching onto the popularity of the original post with a message of tacit agreement: “You said it, not us. 👀”

Nelson could not resist the urge to hold a mirror up to Samsung’s feeble attempt at a burn, reminding the company that its own Galaxy phones have not exactly been pushing design boundaries themselves. Just look at the Galaxy S24 FE that we’re currently anticipating, and how little its design appears to deviate from the Galaxy S23 FE.

The old adage may go, “People in glass houses shouldn’t throw stones,” but maybe it’s about time we extended that to complacency when it comes to consumer product design, too?

