Apple AirPods 4 launched: You're gonna see these two models a lot

Although this is the big day for Apple’s new generation of iPhones, that’s not the only product the firm showed off at the event. Also receiving some of the spotlight were the latest additions to the company’s audio product portfolio — the AirPods (4th generation).

There have been leaks and rumors about the AirPods 4 getting split into two different versions. As expected, Apple did exactly that by launching a normal version and a version with active noise cancelation (ANC).

Both models sport the same design, which changes the look slightly from the AirPods 3. Where you’ll find the bigger changes, however, is on the inside.

This time around, Apple has equipped its new earbuds with an H2 chip. According to Apple, this chip, combined with the new acoustic architecture, leads to better sound quality than before, offering improved bass and higher highs. Personalized spatial audio has also made a return from last generation.

The Cupertino firm has also applied machine learning to the earbuds. With the technology, the company says you can now shake your head yes or no to respond to Siri notifications.

As for the charging case, it has shrunk down in size and is being updated with a USB-C port. Despite being smaller, Apple says the case extends the total battery life to 30 hours.

While the two versions of the AirPods (4th gen) share many features, as mentioned earlier, one model offers ANC. This is the first time a non-Pro model has had this feature. On top of ANC, the company is also throwing in transparency mode, conversation awareness, and adaptive audio to this model. You can also expect this version to have a case with a built-in speaker just like the AirPods Pro 2. This speaker should make it easier to find with Apple’s Find My network. Last, but not least, the charging case for the AirPods (4th gen) with ANC offers wireless Qi charging.

Since you’re getting a few extra features with the ANC model, expect to pay a little more. Apple is selling the base version for $129, while the AirPods (4th gen) with ANC will cost $179. Pre-orders start today — which you can click on the widget below to do so — with general availability opening up on September 20.

While these new AirPods improve upon the last generation, Apple will still have a tough time claiming the throne of best TWS earbuds. They’ll have to battle it out with the likes of Bose’s QuietComfort Earbuds II, JBL’s Live Beam 3, and more.

