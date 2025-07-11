Samsung's FlipShot feature for Flip phones is a goofy take on 'Made You Look'

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung’s MultiStar app now offers a so-called FlipShot feature on Galaxy Z Flip phones.

This feature will show “stylish photos and messages” on the cover display when you’re taking a selfie with the rear cameras.

The Good Lock app also lets users add a custom image to their cover screen, but we’re not sure what this means.

Samsung has just launched the Galaxy Z Flip 7 series and Galaxy Z Fold 7, which are the first Galaxy devices with the One UI 8 upgrade. Now, the company’s older foldables are getting a cover screen upgrade thanks to Good Lock.

Samsung updated its MultiStar module with a so-called FlipShot feature (h/t: SammyGuru) for Galaxy Z Flip phones. This feature displays “stylish photos and messages on the cover screen of Flip devices” when you take selfies with the rear cameras. Check out our screenshots below.

I’m not exactly sure about the purpose of this feature, but I’m guessing it’s just a fun, unabashedly goofy way to spruce up the selfie shot experience with graphics, cheesy one-liners, selfie tips, or motivational quotes. In fact, this could also work as a simple alternative to Google’s Made You Look feature on its Pixel 9 Pro Fold, which displays cute characters so you can get the attention of toddlers and pets. Otherwise, this MultiStar update also brings One UI 8 support.

Meanwhile, the latest version of Good Lock (version 3.0.13.1) now lets you set a custom image on your foldable phone’s cover display. We’re not sure exactly what’s new here, as Fold devices already let users set different wallpapers for each display. Furthermore, Samsung already supports custom images on the cover screen of Flip phones.

In any event, Samsung has brought plenty of new features to Good Lock in 2025. These additions include a more customizable home screen, the ability to remap gamepads, the ability to capture videos directly to USB-C storage, and more one-handed gesture options.

