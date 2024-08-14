Google Circle to Search is coming to the Galaxy A series, alongside Tab S9 SE

Mishaal Rahman / Android Authority

TL;DR Google Circle to Search is coming to the Galaxy A35 5G and A54 5G.

The feature will also eventually make its way to the Tab S9 FE and FE Plus.

The update will start rolling out on August 22.

Google’s Circle to Search function was first shown off on the Galaxy S24 series before making its way to several other high-end Samsung and Google phones and tablets. Now it seems Samsung is ready to bring the AI feature to some of its more affordable devices as well.

For those unfamiliar, Circle to Search lets you search for anything using a simple circular gesture to highlight or tap anywhere on the screen and select text, images, or videos they want to search. This feature was built in collaboration with Google, and at least for now is only available for Samsung and Google devices. While it might not be as groundbreaking as some of the more advanced Google Gemini features, it’s still pretty useful.

Samsung announced the feature will first arrive to the Galaxy A34 5G, A35 5G and A54 5G. Interestingly the Galaxy A55 wasn’t mentioned, though this is likely due to the fact the newest Galaxy A50 device has a more limited availability and isn’t offered in the US at all. Once this rollout is complete, Samsung also plans to bring Circle to Search over to the budget-oriented Tab S9 FE and Tab S9 FE Plus.

As for when you can expect the update? Google says it will start rolling out on August 22nd, though obviously it could be a while before it reaches all users.

It’s great to see that AI is slowly but surely making its way to more devices beyond just flagships. It’s also unsurprising, as new hardware and software features often start with the flagship segment before expanding elsewhere and so it was only a matter of time.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments