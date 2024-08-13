Files by Google could help expand Circle to Search to more phones

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google has started rolling out Circle to Search to the Files by Google app with the latest beta update.

The feature will make it easier for users to search for what’s in an image without leaving the app.

Files by Google may also get a new AI-generated summaries feature soon that will utilize AI to draft summaries of text files.

Files by Google could soon outshine other file explorer apps on Android thanks to two upcoming features. These include a new button to help users quickly trigger Circle to Search within the app and a handy tool that will leverage AI to generate summaries of text files.

9to5Google reports that Circle to Search has already started rolling out via a server-side update to Files by Google on the beta channel. The feature appears as a new floating action button (FAB) when viewing a fullscreen image in the app. It’s still a work in progress, as Google has yet to finalize the FAB icon for the feature. The company is testing two options — a magnifying glass with an AI sparkle and the Google Lens logo — as shown in the screenshots below.

Irrespective of the icon, tapping the new FAB launches the Circle to Search UI with a prompt to help users get started, the Search bar, and a translate button. It’s not clear if Circle to Search in Files by Google will be available on all devices. The feature is currently limited to select Google Pixel and Samsung Galaxy devices, but Google might utilize the Files by Google integration to expand availability. We’ll have to wait until the feature rolls out on the stable channel to know for sure.

In addition to Circle to Search, the latest Files by Google beta (version 1.4515.x) has revealed details about another AI-powered feature coming to the app. The update adds new strings of code related to an upcoming “AI-generated summaries” feature that will leverage AI to draft a summary of text files in the app. Users will have the option to enable or disable the feature in the app settings.

Code Copy Text <string name=”settings_enable_smart_description_title”>Show summaries</string> <string name=”settings_enable_smart_description_summary”>Show AI-generated summaries of files containing text</string>

9to5Google speculates that this feature might utilize on-device Gemini Nano to generate the summaries. Google could announce it alongside the Pixel 9 series later today. However, it may be a while before it receives a wider rollout.

