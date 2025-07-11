Samsung says it could've charged more for its already expensive foldable phones

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung mobile chief TM Roh says the company absorbed the increased production costs associated with its new foldable phones.

Roh claimed that these costs are due to “significant innovations” in the new devices.

The Galaxy Z Flip 7 starts at $1,099 while the Galaxy Z Fold 7 starts at $1,999.

Samsung launched its new foldable phones this week, and the Galaxy Z Flip 7 has the same price as last year’s model. Unfortunately, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is more expensive than last year’s phone. However, Samsung has suggested that these foldables could’ve been even more expensive.

Samsung mobile chief TM Roh told journalists on the sidelines of the Unpacked event that the company ate some of the production costs associated with these new foldables.

“Pricing is always a key consideration with new product launches,” Roh was quoted as saying by the Korea Herald (via SamMobile). “There were significant innovations in this year’s models, which increased production costs. To expand foldable phones and democratize AI experiences, we decided to absorb those costs internally.”

This statement suggests that the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Galaxy Z Fold 7 could’ve been more expensive. The Flip foldable starts at $1,099 in the US, while the Fold model costs $1,999 (up $100 from the Z Fold 6). Increased production costs aren’t the only issue, as Samsung also has to deal with new tariffs by the US.

Samsung is also offering the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE this year, which is supposed to be a more affordable foldable phone. However, colleague Ryan Haines isn’t impressed by the FE model’s $900 price tag. The phone effectively uses the Galaxy Z Flip 6 design but with less RAM and last year’s Exynos 2400 chip.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 Largest ever Flex Window • 6.9-inch dynamic AMOLED 2X folding screen • 7 years of updates MSRP: $1,099.00 Melds Galaxy AI with the new edge-to-edge FlexWindow With a 6.9-inch main display and a 4.1-inch FlexWindow outer display, the Samsung Galaxy Flip 7 focuses on putting AI smarts in your pocket. Measuring just 13.74mm thick when folded, it's the slimmest Z Flip phone yet. Packed with a 50MP camera and a suite of AI tools, Samsung calls the Z Flip 7 a "pocket-sized selfie studio." See price at Amazon See price at Samsung See price at Amazon Save $320.00

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE Cheapest Galaxy foldable to date • 50MP primary camera MSRP: $899.00 Budget-friendly Galaxy Z Flip With as few compromises as possible to bring the price down, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE rocks a 6.7-inch main display, a 3.4-inch front display, and an Exynos chipset. See price at Amazon See price at Samsung See price at Amazon Save $160.00 Limited Time Deal!

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Thinnest, lightest Z Fold to date • More durable design • 200MP primary camera • Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy MSRP: $1,999.99 Thin, light, high-powered, and it folds! The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 offers an 8-inch OLED screen, a 200MP camera, the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset, and a 4,400mAh battery. The Galaxy AI experience is baked in, offering tools across the camera, Circle to Search, and much more. Best of all, Samsung continues to evolve their fold folding hinge assembly, promising reduced visibility of the crease. See price at Amazon See price at Samsung See price at Amazon Save $420.00

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.