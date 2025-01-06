Samsung could soon bring a Pixel 9 feature to Galaxy phone users (APK teardown)

Lanh Nguyen / Android Authority

TL;DR Galaxy owners may soon be able to get call summaries.

The feature requires the to be transcribed first before a summary is created.

You’ll need to turn on “Process data only on device” if you don’t want the data to be processed online.

The Samsung Voice Recorder app has provided transcription and summary features since these AI features were first introduced early last year. While both features can be handy, the summary tool is a little limited in that it can only be used for voice recordings and not calls. But it looks like that could soon change.

In One UI 7, Samsung introduced support for call transcriptions, giving the feature the ability to handle both voice recordings and calls. However, this capability was yet to be given to the summary feature.

While digging into the Voice Recorder app (version 21.5.70.78), we discovered lines of code that suggest you’ll soon be able to summarize calls as well. Below, you can see a description of what the feature can do and how it works.

Code Copy Text <string name="app_name_assist_summary_with_call_recording">Transcribe voice and call recordings into text, then summarize them for easy review.</string> <string name="summary_setting_description_1_call_recording_setting_common">Use AI to automatically create summaries of voice and call recordings.</string> <string name="settings_recorder_assist_notice_2_for_call_recording_setting_global">Call and voice recordings need to be transcribed before they can be summarized. When you summarize recordings, their transcripts will be processed online unless Process data only on device is turned on. Samsung won't store this data after processing.</string> <string name="summary_setting_description_2_call_recording_setting_global">When you summarize calls and voice recordings, their transcripts, including any sensitive data in them, will be processed but not stored by Samsung.</string> <string name="transcription_assist_description_call_recording_transcript_setting_support">Use AI to transcribe, summarize, and translate voice and call recordings.</string>

According to the code, a transcription of the call needs to be created before any summarizing can happen. Notably, it also mentions that the transcript will be processed online to create the summary. You’ll have to turn on “Process data only on device” if you don’t want the data to be processed online. It also points out that the tech giant won’t store any of the data after processing.

As these summaries will be based on AI transcriptions, we hope Samsung will improve call transcriptions. As we noted in a previous post, these transcriptions are not always the most accurate.

