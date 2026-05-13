Samsung Browser could soon get a stylish visual upgrade for its toolbar

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung Browser v30.0.2.30 contains code for a new toolbar blur effect.

The blur effect will be most noticeable when the bookmark bar is moved to the bottom of the screen, as it blurs both the bookmark bar and the toolbar.

The toolbar blur effect is not yet live.

Samsung Browser, formerly known as Samsung Internet, is an excellent browser choice, especially for Samsung Galaxy smartphones and tablets. Samsung has recently added features like Ask AI, and more are coming. We’ve now spotted even more blur that is destined to arrive on Samsung Browser, namely on its toolbar.

In Samsung Browser v30.0.2.30, we’ve spotted code that handles toolbar blur. We’ve managed to enable it to give you an early look:

Current behavior - Light theme Current behavior - Dark theme Upcoming behavior - Light theme Upcoming behavior - Dark theme

Samsung Browser lets you move the bookmark bar to the top or bottom of the screen. For these screenshots, we’ve moved the bookmark bar to the bottom to accentuate the blur effect for the toolbar (which houses the buttons for back, forward, home, and others).

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If you move the bookmark bar to the top, you will not see the blur effect on it. It will follow the color of the website if the website assigns it, as you can see in this screenshot:

AssembleDebug / Android Authority

Note that the toolbar remains fixed at the bottom.

The toolbar blur effect is not currently live. It should roll out to users in the future. We’ll keep you updated when we learn more.

⚠️ An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

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