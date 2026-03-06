Samsung renames its internet browser from "Internet" to "Browser"

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung Internet Browser, the company’s Android web browser app, is now known as Samsung Browser.

The name change is reflected in the latest version of the app we tested running on the Galaxy S26 series.

The new version also includes the Ask AI feature, which we previously reported on.

In February, we uncovered a major upgrade to Samsung’s Android web browser with the Ask AI feature. This feature is now live, but it has brought something rather unexpected along with it, too.

The app is no longer known as Samsung Internet but rather Samsung Browser. We can confirm this change on our Galaxy S26 Ultra running version 29.0.4.45 of the app, and it is reflected in the new onboarding experience (visible below).

Notably, I’ve searched for Samsung Browser on the Play Store and Galaxy Store with my Galaxy S24 FE running One UI 8, but only results for Samsung Internet populate. The Samsung Internet name is still used across the company’s various online properties, too.

This suggests that the latest Samsung Browser version is limited to the newer flagship smartphone line running the latest version of One UI.

Samsung Browser: New features

Aamir Siddiqui / Android Authority

As for Ask AI, the feature allows users to ask the browser about specific web pages and issue other prompts. It’s reminiscent of Perplexity’s Comet browser. Unlike Comet, Samsung Browser’s AI feature is limited to users in South Korea and the US.

In addition to the new name and Ask AI feature, the app now alerts users if they “access malicious websites.” You’ll also notice its more colorful icon with additional blur and brighter hues.

It’s unclear when the app’s new identity will appear on other devices, or why Samsung bothered changing the well-established browser’s name in the first place. The change will likely confuse those used to searching for “Internet” in their launcher’s app drawer — you’ll have to remember to type “Browser” now instead.

