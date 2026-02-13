Samsung is preparing a major upgrade for its browser in One UI 9

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

TL;DR Leaked One UI 9 firmware reveals a new “Ask AI” feature for the Samsung Internet browser.

The tool will allow users to ask questions about webpages and other topics with support for follow-up queries.

Samsung may use browsing history and past activity to provide more personalized AI results.

While One UI 8.5 is still in beta and expected to launch later this month alongside the Galaxy S26 series, test firmware for One UI 9 has already leaked. This gives us a rare opportunity to take a peek at what Samsung is cooking with a mid-cycle software update, expected to launch alongside its foldables in the middle of the year. The One UI 9 firmware has already confirmed Samsung’s Galaxy Wide Fold, and now we’ve spotted a new “Ask AI” feature coming to the Samsung Internet app with this upcoming release.

The Samsung Internet browser on Samsung Galaxy devices already offers Galaxy AI features such as translation, page summaries, and news highlights, available through Browsing Assist. Here is how the Browsing Assist feature is described within the app’s current versions:

Code Copy Text Browsing assist uses AI to summarize, translate, read summarized webpages aloud, and tell you the latest news highlights.

In the Samsung Internet browser of the leaked One UI 9 firmware, we’ve spotted strings indicating that Samsung is bringing a new “Ask AI” feature that lets you ask questions about webpages and other topics. Here’s the updated description of Browsing Assist:

Code Copy Text Browsing assist uses AI to answer questions about webpages and other topics, summarize and translate text, and read highlights aloud.

Strings in the leaked firmware suggest you can ask follow-up questions to Ask AI:

Code Copy Text <string name="ask_ai_desc_title_top">Ask AI about webpages and other topics while you browse.</string> <string name="ask_anything">Ask anything</string> <string name="ask_follow_up">Ask follow up</string>

Samsung will also be using your browsing history within the Samsung Internet app to show you personalized results for your questions:

Code Copy Text When you ask questions, Samsung processes the page content and, for questions, your browsing history. Past questions and answers are also stored by Samsung to personalize results.

Users will likely have a choice about how long they want their Ask AI activity retained. In the leaked firmware, we could only spot a “Session only” option, but there will likely be more options in the public stable release:

Code Copy Text <string name="chat_history">Keep Ask AI activity</string> <string name="chat_history_description">Choose how long to keep your Ask AI activity so you can continue the conversation. Your choice will immediately apply to all of your devices.</string> <string name="chat_history_none">Session only</string> <string name="chat_history_none_summary">Activity may be retained for up to 3 days.</string>

We also spotted two graphics (light and dark themes) for this Ask AI feature within the Internet app:

One UI 9 is still many months away, but it’s always great to see companies looking far beyond their next flagship launch. We expect Samsung to further build out the Ask AI feature for showtime. We’ll keep you updated when we learn more.

⚠️ An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

