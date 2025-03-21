Samsung Internet browser is getting a helpful upgrade from Google (APK teardown)

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Currently, Gemini can summarize articles in Google Chrome by attaching URLs, but other browsers like Samsung Internet only allow screenshot-based summaries.

Gemini is set to support URL-based summarization within Samsung’s browser soon, bringing the same convenience to Galaxy users.

We were able to get the feature working on Samsung Internet while using Google app version 16.10.40.sa.arm64.

Google and Samsung have been developing what can only be described as a tech-bromance lately, especially when it comes to AI. The Galaxy S25 series was already the launchpad for several new Gemini-powered features. Now, it looks like Samsung’s Internet browser might be getting a new quality-of-life feature, thanks to Gemini.

Authority Insights story on Android Authority. Discover You're reading anstory on Android Authority. Discover Authority Insights for more exclusive reports, app teardowns, leaks, and in-depth tech coverage you won't find anywhere else. An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

At present, Gemini can summarize articles viewed in Google Chrome and in apps that rely on Chrome Custom Tabs, like the Google app and Google News. To trigger a summary, users must launch the Gemini overlay on a webpage, tap “Ask about this screen,” and then type or speak “Summarize.” If the app or browser supports it, Gemini will attach the full URL of the page, allowing it to scan and understand the entire web page’s contents rather than just what’s visible on the screen.

However, this capability has been limited to Chrome and Chrome Custom Tabs so far. When attempting the same process on other browsers — like Samsung Internet — Gemini could only grab a static screenshot instead of the full URL, meaning summaries were based solely on what was on-screen. That may be about to change.

While testing the Google app on Android version 16.10.40.sa.arm64, we were able to get the URL attachment feature working inside the Samsung Internet browser. As you can see in the screenshots above, Gemini could indeed detect and attach the full webpage URL from within Samsung’s browser.

When Gemini has access to the full URL, it can provide richer, more accurate summaries by analyzing the complete article and not just the portion currently visible. For Android users who prefer using Samsung Internet over Chrome, this could be a welcome improvement that makes Gemini far more helpful for day-to-day browsing.

As of publishing, the feature hasn’t officially rolled out, but it points towards early groundwork being in place for a wider release. Here’s hoping the feature rolls out to the public soon, giving Galaxy users one more reason to appreciate the deepening friendship between Google and Samsung.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like