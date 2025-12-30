Samsung 'Brain Health' could launch soon to detect early signs of dementia

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung will apparently announce a Brain Health service at CES next month.

This service will analyze data from your phone and wearable to detect changes in cognitive function and early signs of dementia.

Brain Health could also offer personalized brain training programs to improve your cognitive abilities.

Samsung announced in September that it had developed a way to track changes in cognitive function via a phone and smartwatch. This technology meant you could potentially get an early warning for conditions like dementia. Now, it seems like this tech could be a commercial reality next month.

Chosun Biz reports that Samsung will announce a ‘Brain Health’ service next month at CES 2026. This service will reportedly analyze daily data gleaned from your smartphone and wearable to detect changes in cognitive function. The service will apparently collect and analyze data related to your voice, gait, and sleep patterns.

Samsung’s original announcement earlier this year mentioned that it could also track and analyze message patterns, typing speed, and app usage, but this latest report doesn’t mention these data points.

In any event, Brain Health can apparently provide “preventative measures” if it detects early signs of dementia or a general cognitive decline. It can also warn caregivers in case of an emergency. In a neat touch, the service can reportedly provide personalized brain training programs to improve cognitive abilities. These programs are presumably in line with games like Dr Kawashima’s Brain Training for the Nintendo DS and Nintendo Switch.

The Galaxy maker will also use Samsung Knox and store data on-device in a bid to improve security and privacy. That’s a sensible move as the last thing you want is for your cognitive condition to be exposed and exploited.

It’s unclear when Brain Health will actually be available to consumers. Chosun Biz reports that development of the service is “virtually complete,” but that Samsung is now conducting clinical validation in partnership with various medical institutions.

“We are reviewing the specific release schedule and applicable applications, but we plan to put it at the forefront as we advance healthcare functions,” a Samsung official told the outlet.

