Samsung's Black Friday sale has an astonishing Galaxy S23 FE offer

There's also a record $500 price drop on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5.
4 hours ago
We’ve been teased with some great holiday offers in the last few days, but the real deal-fest starts today. Brands such as Samsung have decided to wait until a week before Black Friday to launch their full promotions, and the Korean tech giant’s is always one of the most highly anticipated. The most eye-catching deal from it is a massive 33% discount on the recently released Samsung Galaxy S23 FE

The price of the new ‘Fan Edition’ smartphone hasn’t moved much in the short period since it launched, so we perhaps hoped for $100 off at best. But a $200 price drop has reduced the cost of the Android phone from $600 to just $399.99 today. That applies to all four colorways that Amazon carries. With our favorite features including a bright OLED display and solid camera setup, the device was reasonable value at retail. This deal pricing makes it something of a steal. 

More than just a Fan Edition
The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE landed as more than just a slimmed down S23, it's a fourth size phone in the line. With a 6.4-inch display, it's larger than the S23, but smaller than the S23 Plus. Running the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, this phone offers few compromises over the S23 for a decent cost savings.
That isn’t the only Samsung phone massively discounted in the Black Friday sale. Here are some other choice cuts:

This is going to be among the most popular tech sales of the holiday period, so don’t risk being beaten to it by diminishing stock. You can peruse the deals for yourself by hitting the button below.

