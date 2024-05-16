Watch: Samsung takes a dig at Apple with Uncrush video ad

TL;DR Samsung has issued a video ad in response to Apple’s controversial Crush ad.

The video shows a woman playing a damaged guitar, while Samsung notes that it “would never crush creativity.”

This ad comes after Apple’s own iPad ad, which depicted musical instruments and other tools being crushed by a hydraulic press.

Apple courted controversy from some quarters after it released an iPad ad showing musical instruments and other creative tools being crushed by a hydraulic press. The hydraulic press was eventually lifted to reveal an iPad Pro.

Samsung has now fired a barb at Apple with its Uncrush video ad, posted on X and seen above. The ad shows a woman picking up and playing a damaged guitar while using a Galaxy Tab S9 series device to follow the music.

“We would never crush creativity,” reads the accompanying text description.

Samsung will need to do more than just issue a snarky ad if it hopes to steal market share from Apple in the tablet space. Apple was the top tablet player globally in 2023, according to Canalys, accounting for 40% of the market compared to Samsung’s 19%. These figures were virtually identical to the previous year.

Apple’s recently launched iPad Air and Pro models are also expected to be joined by new standard iPads later this year. So Samsung will undoubtedly have its hands full trying to steal market share from the Cupertino company in 2024.

