Apple says sorry after poorly received iPad Pro ad 'missed the mark'

The ad shows a hydraulic press crushing musical instruments, camera lenses, and more.

The company acknowledged that it “missed the mark” with this video.

Apple released a controversial video ad for the iPad Pro this week, showing a variety of objects being crushed by a hydraulic press. Now, the company has reportedly apologized for the spot and confirmed it won’t be running the ad on TV.

The ad showed everything from a piano and record player to an arcade cabinet and DSLR camera lenses being crushed. An iPad Pro emerged once the hydraulic press was raised. The video drew a negative response from many internet users, particularly creators. Some users felt that Apple was effectively crushing symbols of human creativity, while others drew unfavorable comparisons to Apple’s acclaimed 1984 ad.

However, Apple has issued a statement to Ad Age where it acknowledged that it “missed the mark” with the ad.

“Creativity is in our DNA at Apple, and it’s incredibly important to us to design products that empower creatives all over the world,” Apple vice-president of marketing communications Tor Myhren was quoted as saying. “Our goal is to always celebrate the myriad of ways users express themselves and bring their ideas to life through iPad. We missed the mark with this video, and we’re sorry.”

The company reportedly told the outlet that it’s scrapped plans to run the ad on TV.

In any event, the iPad Pro M4 highlighted in the ad seems like a major step forward for Apple. The new tablet finally brings an OLED screen to an iPad, long after the best Android tablets first offered the tech. However, the new iPad is also powered by an M4 chip that should handily beat the chips in rival tablets.

