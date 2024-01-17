Samsung announces the Galaxy Ring at Galaxy Unpacked

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung officially announced the Galaxy Ring at Galaxy Unpacked.

The Galaxy Ring will be a device that incorporates Samsung Health.

No details were given about the price, launch date, or what it can do.

It’s been rumored for months now, but Samsung has been working on a new smart ring called the Galaxy Ring. Samsung has now officially announced the device, showing off the design.

Just as expected, Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event was stuffed with announcements for the Galaxy S24 series, Galaxy AI, various services, and more. However, there was a surprise that we weren’t expecting to see today.

The tech giant spent the last part of the show talking about Samsung Health. Before the speaker finished their talk, they punctuated the end of the event with a one more thing type of moment, announcing the Galaxy Ring.

The ring appears to have a shiny chrome-like exterior with all the sensors you would expect to see on the interior. While we got to see the design of the smart ring, that was pretty much all we got. Samsung did not go into any detail about what the device can do, what the price is, or when it will launch.

However, an earlier APK teardown of the Galaxy Wearable app has told us that it’s a “smart device for measuring health indicators and/or sleep in the form of a ring.” That APK teardown also said the smart ring would be out in 2024 and it would have Bluetooth connectivity. A recently filed patent also suggests that the ring could be used to control XR applications. Samsung is currently working on a XR headset that will go head to head with Apple’s Vision Pro.

Comments