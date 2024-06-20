AI portraits could come to Samsung phones, but should you care?

Robert Triggs / Android Authority Galaxy S24 Ultra

TL;DR Samsung’s One UI 6.1.1 will reportedly use AI to let you paint portrait photos in different styles.

It’s unclear whether this will be based on prompts, predefined filters, or something different altogether.

We’ve already seen a couple of brands fuse generative AI and portraits, with less-than-convincing results.

We heard our first One UI 6.1.1 leaks earlier this week, and it seems that Samsung is planning to bring plenty more AI features with this software. Now, a long-time leaker has revealed one more apparent AI feature.

Ice Universe claimed on X that the upcoming Samsung One UI 6.1.1 update will include an AI feature for portrait mode. More specifically, the tipster claims that “you can use AI to paint the portrait photos you take into various styles.”

It’s unclear whether this will be a highly customizable feature (e.g. using prompts), a handful of pre-defined on-device styles akin to filters, or something different altogether. We hope it’s not a few predefined styles as filters aren’t anything new.

In any event, this wouldn’t be the first time we see generative AI used for portraits on phones. Chinese brand vivo has offered generative portrait functionality on its high-end phones (seen below), allowing you to change the season in your portrait images. Your captured images are uploaded to vivo’s servers for processing, and the results aren’t convincing at all.

AI portrait disabled AI portrait Summer effect AI portrait Winter effect

More recently, Xiaomi marketed an AI Portrait feature on the Xiaomi 14 series, which allows you to place yourself in a variety of scenes based on prompts. This doesn’t work locally, though, and requires you to feed previous photos of yourself as a reference so the feature can learn what you look like. This also doesn’t specifically work with portrait mode.

Either way, the aforementioned attempts to fuse generative AI and portraits have generally been very gimmicky. So our expectations are low for Samsung’s take on this in One UI 6.1.1, but we hope to be proven wrong.

