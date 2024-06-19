One UI 6.1.1 could make your S Pen more exciting again

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung could apparently delay the launch of One UI 7 due to One UI 6.1.1.

A leaker claimed that One UI 6.1.1 will bring a variety of AI features.

The update could apparently offer an “AI graffiti” option too for the S Pen.

Samsung typically launches its full-fledged One UI upgrade based on a new version of Android in Q4 each year. However, the company also offers a substantial One UI x.1.1 update each year alongside its foldables.

Now, tipster Ice Universe has asserted that the One UI 7 update “will not arrive very early” due to the One UI 6.1.1 upgrade.

The leaker claims that One UI 6.1.1 isn’t a small upgrade and will include a variety of new AI features. They also insist that the update will be pushed out to the Galaxy S24 series in August, bringing the Z Fold 6’s AI additions, camera optimizations, and other tweaks too.

Ice Universe also mentioned that One U 6.1.1 would offer a so-called “AI graffiti” feature for the S Pen. They didn’t reveal more details, but we’re guessing that this could see your handwriting being turned into stylized text in line with graffiti (using handwriting recognition). Either way, this could inject some fun into using the S Pen.

The leaker added that this update will also offer improved animations, claiming that wallpaper animations will have a “larger scale.”

For what it’s worth, the last few major One UI updates (One UI 6, One UI 5) arrived in October. The leaker’s claim of a delayed launch suggests that One UI 7 will miss this month, ostensibly landing in November or December instead.

