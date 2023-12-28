Samsung's upcoming battery protection feature actually exists on One UI 6

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung’s upcoming Advanced Battery Protection feature has been uncovered in its current One UI 6 software.

You’ll need to use an activity launcher app to see the feature, but it doesn’t work just yet.

The feature will help you to reduce battery degradation over ime.

We’ve seen a slew of Samsung One UI 6.1 features leak in recent weeks, but you might not need to wait for this new software update to get one rumored addition.

X user Sabarinath Panikken (h/t: Tarun Vats) found that One UI 6.1’s Advanced Battery Protection feature already exists in the current One UI 6 software. You’ll need to download an activity launcher app from the Play Store, and then search for “batterypro” or “batteryprotectionactivity” to reveal it.

We were indeed able to access this feature on a Galaxy S23 Ultra running One UI 6. However, the feature doesn’t actually work right now, using the legacy Battery Protect setting instead. Check out our screenshots below.

Advanced Battery Protection differs from Samsung’s current Protect Battery feature by offering more control over your smartphone’s charging. The current feature only allows your phone to hit 85% capacity when charging.

Meanwhile, the One UI 6.1 feature offers three distinct charging options for more flexibility. The basic option charges your phone to 100% and only continues charging when your phone drops to 95% capacity. The adaptive option is similar to other smart charging solutions, pausing at 80% and then hitting 100% just before you wake up. Finally, the “maximum protection” option is broadly in line with the Protect Battery feature, as your phone completely stops charging when the battery hits 80% capacity.

Both the old and new features are meant to reduce the number of charging cycles over time to preserve long-term battery health. Broadly speaking, subjecting your phone to more charging cycles (i.e. fully charging and discharging a phone) results in the device’s battery holding less charge over time.

Either way, it looks like Advanced Battery Protection won’t be restricted to the Galaxy S24 series. So if you’ve got an older Galaxy phone and are worried about battery health, this feature will be for you.

