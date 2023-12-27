This Samsung 70-inch QLED 4K smart TV is more than 50% off

The festive season may have peaked but there are still cold winter months ahead, which can be endured with a top-of-the-range smart TV and your favorite streaming services. Samsung has stepped up to help on the display side with a massive discount on one of its stunning screens. The Samsung 70-inch Class QE1C QLED 4K Smart TV is down to just $879.99 in this latest sale — more than 50% off the retail price. Samsung 70-inch Class QE1C QLED 4K Smart TV for 879.99 ($920 off)

The advanced features of the Class QE1C QLED 4K smart TV include Quantum Dot technology, ensuring 100% Color Volume and bringing out vibrant and consistent colors across the spectrum. The TV’s Quantum Processor Lite 4K enhances picture quality, providing clear and detailed images with 4K upscaling. The Dual LED backlighting system adjusts the color tone to match the content for a balanced and immersive viewing experience.

The Quantum HDR feature delivers a wide range of brightness and contrast, making details more visible in both dark and bright scenes. The TV’s sleek design and large screen size make it a suitable centerpiece for any modern living room, offering an immersive viewing experience for movies, shows, and games.

Learn more about the Samsung smart TV deal via the widget above.

Comments