Save $100 and supercharge your desk with this large Samsung monitor

We just covered a great deal on a portable monitor. That’s great for digital nomads who need mobility, but if your work is more stationary, here’s a much better option. The Samsung 43-Inch Smart Monitor M7 (M70F) is large and in charge, and you can currently save $100 on it. Buy the Samsung 43-Inch Smart Monitor M7 for $399.99 ($100 off)

This offer is available from Amazon as a “limited time deal”.

If you mostly work at a desk, the Samsung 43-Inch Smart Monitor M7 (M70F) is quite the treat. It’s large and in charge, offering a substantial 43-inch panel. Additionally, it’s not just good for work; you’ll also be able to enjoy it in your free time, as it doubles as a smart TV!

In terms of specs, we’re looking at a pretty capable screen here. It has a sharp 4K resolution, giving you enough screen real estate to run plenty of windows at once. There’s also a 4ms response time, a 60Hz refresh rate, and HDR10 compatibility.

Of course, as we mentioned, this is a smart TV replacement, too. Not only is it larger, but it also comes with Samsung’s Tizen-based smart TV operating system. You’ll get access to all of your favorite apps, as well as live TV through Samsung TV Plus.

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

It even supports Samsung’s Gaming Hub, so you can play cloud games with it. And it can all be controlled via the included remote. The monitor even doubles as a smart home hub, thanks to Samsung SmartThings. You won’t need to worry about audio, either. It comes with a 20W built-in speaker system.

You’ll also enjoy plenty of connectivity options. It has two HDMI ports, three USB-A connections, and a USB-C port. Of course, this is aside from Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

This is a great option for anyone, but I can see its capabilities especially shine if you live in a small space and need to optimize space (and money). It would work perfectly in a small bedroom, dorm, or smaller office. Catch the deal while you can!

