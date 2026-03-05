Deal: Maximize productivity with this ASUS ZenScreen 22-inch Portable Monitor deal

Things will never be the same after you start using multiple monitors. Whether you’re working, studying, or casually using your computer, it really takes both your entertainment and productivity to the next level. Especially if you get something like the ASUS ZenScreen 22-inch Portable Monitor, which is actually cheaper than ever right now. Buy the ASUS ZenScreen 22-inch Portable Monitor for just $199 ($130 off)

This deal is available from Amazon as a “limited time deal”. It has never been discounted this much before, making this a record-low price. Such offers tend to go away quickly, so make a decision soon.

I used to think using multiple monitors was a bit overkill, until I started implementing a second screen in my setup. I feel like my productivity literally doubled. And even when I am not working, it’s great to be able to watch my favorite YouTube videos while I do other stuff on my main screen.

If you’re looking to get yourself one, the ASUS ZenScreen 22-inch Portable Monitor is actually quite special. While most other portable monitors are about 15 or 16 inches, this one clocks in at a whopping 22 inches (21.5 viewable), which is nearly as big as many desk monitors.

Size aside, this is also a pretty nice monitor elsewhere. It features an IPS panel with a matte finish to reduce reflections. It has a Full HD resolution and a pretty smooth 100Hz refresh rate. It’s also nice to see that it actually has speakers. It won’t blow your ears away, but the fact that it has built-in audio is a plus, and it’s a 2.1-channel system with a subwoofer. There is a built-in stand for using the monitor anywhere, but it also comes with a C-clamp arm for mounting more permanently. The screen also comes with plenty of ports. These include the power port, a USB-C connection, an HDMI input, and a 3.5mm headset jack. Said USB-C connection can also deliver 60W to charge your laptop.

This is quite a complete package, and at just $199, it is cheaper than ever. You might want to jump on it soon, as record-low offers usually go away fast!

