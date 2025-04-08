Rumors zero in on Galaxy S25 Edge launch plans, but will that include your country?

Paul Jones / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung’s been working on a thin new addition to its flagship family, the Galaxy S25 Edge.

Rumors has been looking at a possible April launch, but recently pushed expectations back to May.

Now we’re hearing an even later May date, along with release plans that could be geographically limited.

Predictability is boring, and who wants to see an unimaginative smartphone maker put out new editions of the same old phones, year after year? Luckily for those of us craving a little novelty, 2025 has been threatening to shake things up, with major players like Samsung expanding their flagship offerings with new models like that triple-screen foldable we’re anticipating. Ahead of that one, though, we’re looking forward to a new entry in the Galaxy S series, where the Galaxy S25 Edge could set new standards for thin design.

While Samsung has already previewed the S25 Edge, the manufacturer has yet to confirm launch plans, driving plenty of rumors and speculation about when we might hope to see this smartphone become available. Most recently, talk of a possible mid-April launch has shifted back to May. Now a new source reiterates a May timetable, while also warning of limited geographic availability.

Over on China’s Weibo social media, prominent leaker Ice Universe claims while Samsung will launch the Galaxy S25 Edge in May, the only two countries that will initially get a shot at the phone are China and Samsung’s own South Korea. And rather than the May 13 date we last heard, this could happen closer to the end of the month, instead.

The tipster stops short of suggesting these might be the only markets that get the S25 Edge, and does leave the door open for an expansion of sales. We just don’t get any details about what that might look like, or when it could happen.

While the general idea of a thinner Galaxy S25 has been easy enough to appreciate, as the months have gone on, the S25 Edge’s story has grown increasingly divisive, as uncertainty mounts. Will it really be thin enough to make a noticeable difference? Do we have any hope of it being priced competitively? Answers could be just a few more weeks away, but a lot of us aren’t going to be happy until they get here.

