Massive Galaxy Watch 9 and Watch Ultra 2 leak reveals colors, specs, and more

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

TL;DR Marketing materials for the Galaxy Watch 9 and Watch Ultra 2 have leaked with a bunch of details about both smartwatches.

The Galaxy Watch 9 will feature a Snapdragon Wear Elite processor and will be available in three colors: Cream, Silver, and Graphite.

The Watch Ultra 2 will feature an 800mAh battery, an IP69K rating, and a display with 5,000-nit peak brightness.

With just two days to go before Samsung officially announces its new Galaxy Watch lineup at Unpacked, a new leak has given us a great look at what’s in store for the Galaxy Watch 9 and the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2.

Leaker Evan Blass has shared new marketing images and specs of both smartwatches in his newsletter. First, the leaked marketing images confirm that the Galaxy Watch 9 will use the Snapdragon Wear Elite chipset, corroborating a leak from a few days ago stating that both the Watch 9 and Watch Ultra 2 will come with the Qualcomm SoC.

Evan Blass

The images also showcase the three color options Samsung is likely to offer for the Watch 9: Cream, Silver, and Graphite. We can also see the band colors that could be paired with the watches.

Evan Blass

Other images shared in the leak showcase health features, including Sleep Apnea detection, Energy Score and Sleep Score, Vitals, and a Running Coach.

Blass also shared marketing images of the upcoming Galaxy Watch Ultra 2. These images give us a great look at what the wearable looks like, but more importantly, they confirm a bunch of key specs and details.

According to leaked materials, the Watch Ultra 2 will be made of titanium and is 12% thinner than before.

Evan Blass

It will also be IP69K-rated, pack an 800mAh battery, and feature a display that boasts up to 5,000 nits of peak brightness. That’s a big jump from the first-gen Galaxy Watch Ultra, which had a 590mAh battery and 3,000 nits of screen brightness.

Evan Blass

Both the Galaxy Watch 9 and the Watch Ultra 2 will be announced at Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event on July 22. We’ll be covering the event in detail, so stay tuned for the latest updates.

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