Roku TV is getting a big Voice upgrade, new sports features, and a whole lot more

Roku

TL;DR Roku is bringing new discovery, sports, and search tools to its TV platform.

Roku Voice scores an AI upgrade that can answer questions about the content you’re watching.

The Roku Mobile app is gaining new shortcuts for some of its most-used features.

Just because we’ve got Android in our name doesn’t mean we’re beholden to Google’s media platform, and our interests touch on everything from Apple TV to the latest news from Roku. We just saw Roku TV expand to projectors last month, and now we’re already getting an update there, as well as a look at all the other new additions coming to Roku devices.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

For starters, that Aurzen D1R Cube projector with Roku TV is already being joined by a second Roku TV projector, the VANKYO H500R. While the former was available at Amazon, this new one’s going brick-and-mortar, and you’ll be able to pick it up the 1080p model at Walmart for about $200. Our main news, though, is about changes to the Roku platform — so let’s not waste any more time.

Roku Voice gets an AI overhaul Roku’s been doing voice input forever now, letting you control your devices by speaking to its Voice Remote. And while that has worked fine for accessing programming, like so many other voice-powered systems in 2025, it’s now getting an upgrade that delivers new AI-based processing.

Roku

The big change there is that you’ll be able to ask Roku Voice questions about the shows and movies you’re interested in — if you don’t know if a film would be appropriate for the whole family, you can just express your concerns to Roku Voice, and then see its response on-screen. And when it wants to point you in the direction of specific programming, you can highlight and choose those options right with your remote.

New discovery tools for finding your next binge Trailers are a lot of fun to watch, and can give us a good idea about what we might want to check out next. To make that easier, Roku is adding a new “ways to watch” button that quickly connects you with the actual content. Or if you’ve got more trailers than you know what to do with, you can now mark to save some for later.

If you already know what you want to see, Search is your best friend, and Roku is now expanding that from What to Watch to its Live TV offerings — expanding to the full guide over the next few months.

While you’re browsing the UI, you may want to take a moment to have a closer look at Roku City — we’re getting our first interactive buildings there, with a little celebrity surprise.

Go, team, go, with new sports features If you’re a fan of watching sports at home, Roku’s adding some new features you may love — and also giving you the tools to avoid one you may not. Live scores are coming to the platform, letting you see how teams are preforming while games are still underway. But if you’d rather not have the match spoiled ahead of time, you can always toggle this one off.

Roku

The other noteworthy tweak is the addition of a new reminder mode, where you can choose to be informed when an upcoming game is finally happening.

Feedback, mobile, and more We all want our streaming platforms to be making good recommendations about what to watch, but that only works if they understand our tastes. To help out there, Roku is implementing easy thumbs-up and thumbs-down buttons for expressing your preferences. And to help let you know about this and other new tools, you’ll be getting a biannual Quick Tips refresher, sharing the latest changes to the interface.

The Roku Mobile app is about to get an overhaul, adding shortcuts for tools like a sleep timer and remote finder — plus those same thumbs-up buttons coming to Roku TV. You’ll see the new experience here roll out in a few weeks.

Finally, we get some new functionality for some of the most affordable Roku hardware around, the Streaming Stick and Streaming Stick Plus. Both these models are finally getting support for Bluetooth headphones, letting you enjoy your shows without everyone else hearing.

Follow