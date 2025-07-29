Got nothing to watch? Roku wants to end your boredom with new discovery tools

Roku

TL;DR Roku is introducing a number of Roku OS updates aimed at making it easier to find what you’re streaming next.

Top 10 TV Shows, Top 10 Movies, and a Newly Added section will help you keep on top of trends.

A new In Theaters Now row lets you plan for what you’ll be streaming a few months down the road.

Can’t find the streaming solution you’re looking for from the current lineup of Android TV devices? That’s not a problem, and the market’s big enough to support competition from the likes of Apple, Amazon, and more. Some of the most popular options around come from Roku, with devices running the gamut from the basic Streaming Stick to the 4K Roku Ultra. And today, we’re learning about some new features coming to the whole Roku lineup.

Maybe the single biggest problem with modern streaming is the question of discovery. With so many disparate services, each in a constant state of flux, adding and dropping content, it can feel like a full-time job just trying to keep up with what’s available where — much less staying in the know about new shows and movies dropping soon. To help out with just that, Roku is sharing all the new discovery tools it’s cooked up for Roku OS.

Everybody loves trailers, so the new Surf Mode sounds right up our alley. This uses machine learning to pick up on your tastes and puts together a series of clips previewing content it thinks you’ll like from The Roku Channel.

If you’re more concerned with staying on top of the popular shows everyone else is watching, new rows highlighting the Top 10 TV Shows and Top 10 Movies will give you a quick rundown of where those eyes have been glued. Or if you’ve got your sights a little further out, you can get ready for what’s next with the In Theaters Now row that helps you track films long before they’re even ready for streaming.

Finally, Roku’s upgrading its linear streaming free TV channels to make it easier to see what’s on any premium subscriptions you may have, as well as implementing a Newly Added section to keep you on top of the latest channel additions.

If you still can’t find anything to watch after getting all these new discovery tools — well, we don’t know what to tell you! (Maybe just give up and go read a book?) Roku says that users should start seeing these upgrades arrive over the next few weeks.

