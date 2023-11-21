Give yourself the gift of Roku with Black Friday deals from just $24.97

Adam Birney / Android Authority

It feels inevitable that many of us will be doing a lot of streaming over the holiday season. We’re going to be home more, and the streaming services will be cranking out content. You might as well ensure you’re all set for the winter, which is where the Roku Black Friday sale comes in. Both the Roku Express 4K Plus and Streaming Stick are hitting their best prices of 2023 this week. Roku Express 4K Plus for $24.97 ($15 off) | Roku Streaming Stick for $29.98 ($20 off)

Both options are super affordable, but the most cost-friendly option is the Roku Express 4K Plus, which is down from $40 to just $24.97. The Roku Streaming Stick is just $5 more at $29.98, down from its regular $50 retail price. Even if you don’t need the hardware yourself, they make nice gift ideas for loved ones.

Both Roku streaming sticks offer HD, 4K, and HDR content with sharp resolution and vivid colors optimized for any TV. They ensure seamless streaming with a faster wireless connection than many TVs and allow you to control your TV and Roku device with a single remote, which includes voice search and control for convenience. They also offer a vast content selection, including over 350 free live TV channels. The main difference between the two is that the Roku Streaming Stick 4K includes support for Dolby Vision — which may be important to you if your smart TV also supports it.

The nights are drawing in, so make sure your streaming game is on point. The widgets above take you to the Roku Black Friday deals.

Comments