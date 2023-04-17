Roblox error code 268: What is it and how to fix it

Roblox is a great gaming universe where users can create their own mini-games, socialize, and more. It’s a great platform to get lost in, until it stops working. Roblox error code 268 is one of the most common roadblocks people run into when trying to have some fun. Today we’ll tell you what this error is all about, as well as how to fix it.

Editor’s note: We used a Google Pixel 7 Pro running Android 13, an Apple iPhone 12 Mini running iOS 16.3.1, and a custom Windows PC running Windows 11, to come up with all these instructions. Keep in mind menus may look slightly different depending on your hardware and software version.

What is error code 268 in Roblox? Picture this. You’re trying to access or create a mini-game on Roblox when all of a sudden you get kicked out, and an annoying message shows up on your screen. It reads: “You have been kicked due to unexpected client behavior. (Error Code: 268).” What does this even mean?

Sadly, this could be due to many reasons. Essentially, error code 268 simply lets you know there’s an issue transferring ports between the client and the server. And sadly, this could be due to a bevy of problems.

Common reasons for the appearance of error code 268 in Roblox are servers being down, internet problems, the use of cheats or mods, or any third-party software that may be interfering with the connection. These include antivirus programs, extensions, and more. With that in mind, we’ll try to tackle all possible issues with the best solutions in the sections below.

Try a restart A simple restart can usually kick things in gear for the software to operate correctly again. You can restart the Roblox app, browser, or whatever you use to play the game.

You can also try restarting the device, which seems to work wonders for all issues. Here are some methods you can try on the most popular devices.

How to restart an Android phone: Simultaneously press the Power and Volume Up buttons. Select Restart.

How to restart an iOS device: Simultaneously press and hold the Power and Volume Up buttons for a few seconds. When the power screen shows up, slide the slide to power off option on top. Note: iOS doesn’t allow users to take screenshots of the power screen.

How to restart a Windows computer: Press the Windows button on your keyboard. You can also left-click on the Windows button on the home screen. Click on the Power button. Select Restart.

Run the program as an administrator If you’re using the Windows app to play the games, sometimes connection restrictions placed on the computer can cause issues that bring up error code 268. Running Windows programs as an administrator can bypass some of these restrictions. Here’s how to do it.

How to run Roblox as an administrator in Windows: Find the Roblox app icon on your home screen or app list. Right-click on the Roblox app icon. Use your cursor to highlight the More option. Left-click on Run as Administrator.

Note: Depending on your software and operating system version, this option may not appear. Such is the case for the test device used for this guide, but we have provided screenshots of how this is done using another app.

Is your internet down? Is your internet down? This is likely one of the first things you should check. Launch a browser and see if your internet is working as expected. You can also try using another device and running anything that uses the internet, just to make sure your Wi-Fi is working.

If you find out your Wi-Fi isn’t working, try restarting your router. We can’t give you exact instructions, as every router works differently, but a quick search on how to reboot your specific model will grant you the necessary steps. You can also unplug it, wait for about a minute, and plug it back in. If this doesn’t work, then you can simply wait for the internet to come back on its own or contact your internet service provider for help.

If you’re using a mobile data connection on an Android or iOS device, you can also contact your carrier to see if there are any issues. You can also check if you have accidentally turned off the mobile data connection.

How to turn on mobile data on Android: Launch the Settings app. Go into Network & internet. Tap on SIMs. Make sure to pick the main one, if you have multiple. Make sure the Mobile data toggle is on. You can also toggle on Roaming, if you are outside your coverage area. Just be aware this may incur extra charges, depending on your cellphone plan.

How to turn on mobile data on iOS: Launch the Settings app. Go into Cellular. Make sure Cellular Data is toggled on. If you want to turn on roaming, go into your main network in the SIMs. Turn on Data Roaming. Just be aware this may incur extra charges, depending on your cellphone plan.

Is Roblox down? The issue may not even be related to your own device or connection. Sometimes the Roblox error code 268 shows up when Roblox’s own servers are down, or under maintenance.

Thankfully, Roblox has its own status page, where you can check if all systems are operational or down. Additionally, you can use crowd-sourced services like Down Detector. This service can show you if there are other reports of Roblox not working. It even has live maps where you can see if your area is affected.

Re-install Roblox If none of the solutions listed above seem to be working, we can jump into slightly more drastic solutions. You can uninstall and re-install Roblox. This method only works if you’re using a dedicated app, though.

How to uninstall an Android app: Launch the Settings app. Go into Apps. Hit See all apps. Find and select Roblox. Tap on Uninstall. Confirm by hitting OK.

Uninstall an iOS app: Find the Roblox app. Tap and hold onto the app for a few seconds. Select Remove App. Tap on Delete App.

How to uninstall a Windows app: Left-click on the Windows option or press the Windows button on your keyboard. Search for Roblox. Select Uninstall. Confirm by selecting Uninstall again.

Clear the DNS cache DNS services work as a sort of translator between domain names and IP addresses. Essentially, all access to the internet goes through it. If any of these DNS cache files get corrupted, you may encounter issues such as the Roblox error code 268. You can try clearing the DNS cache. Of course, this is a solution you can only try on Windows.

How to clear the Windows DNS cache: Press the Windows key on your keyboard. Search for the Command Prompt and launch it. Type in “ipconfig /flushdns” and hit Enter. Type in “ipconfig /registerdns” and hit Enter. Type in “ipconfig /release” and hit Enter. Type in “ipconfig /renew” and hit Enter. Restart the computer.

Uninstall any cheat or modification programs This is actually one of the main reasons for the Roblox error code 268. Using these is a violation of the Roblox terms of service, as it creates an unfair advantage, and, therefore, can make for a poor experience for other users.

Disable or uninstall these cheat or mod programs, scripts, or whatever you’re using. Then try again and see if the error code 268 disappears.

Did you get banned by Roblox?

If you were using the cheat or mod software mentioned above, there is also a chance you got soft-banned. This is a type of punishment Roblox puts on users who violate the terms of service by cheating. It can last anywhere between an hour and 24 hours. The only real solution is to wait for Roblox to lift the said ban.

Disable your antivirus If you’re using an antivirus or firewall program, there is a chance it’s interfering with your connection with Roblox’s servers. Try disabling it before launching Roblox. This is done differently, with every software, so we can’t give you accurate instructions. As always, Google is your friend! Just search for “how to disable antivirus name” and find a good tutorial.

Check your extensions or plug-ins If you’re running Roblox from your browser, there is always a chance your extensions or plug-ins are getting in the way. Disabling can fix the error code 268 issue.

How to disable Chrome extensions: Launch the Chrome browser. Left-click on the three-dot menu button in the top-right corner. Highlight the More tools option. Select Extensions. Each extension will have a toggle next to it. Turn them all off.

You can try a VPN Some people have experienced success using a VPN to avoid the Roblox error code 268. This is mainly a solution for those who have been soft-banned by Roblox. If Roblox is blocking you at an IP level, and not an account level, you can change your IP address by using a VPN. Here’s a list of the best free VPNs available. If the method works, you can also consider the best paid VPNs.

Contact Roblox support If you’ve tried all solutions, waited at least 24 hours, and tried everything on this guide, and you’re still getting the Roblox error code 268, your best bet is to reach out to Roblox Support. They might be able to look into your account, or help you troubleshoot further. Here’s a link to the Roblox Support ticket website. Send them a message explaining your situation, and the team should reach out to you soon after.

FAQs

Why am I getting an error code 268 on Roblox? The Roblox error code 268 is letting users know there is an issue with the port transfer between the client and server. There are many reasons why this error code may pop up. The most common are internet issues, server problems, the use of cheat or mod programs, and corrupted software.

On which devices can I play Roblox? Roblox works on Windows, MacOS, Linux, Android, iOS, Fire OS, and Xbox One.

What internet speeds does Roblox require? Roblox recommends at least 4-8Mbps internet speeds for a pleasant experience.

How much RAM do I need to play Roblox? Roblox recommends you have at least 1GB of RAM to play the game on Windows.

What are the minimum requirements to play Roblox on mobile? Most modern devices can use the Roblox mobile apps, but there are some limitations. Let’s go over them: iOS: iPad Air or higher, iPad Mini 2 or higher, iPhone 5s or higher, and iPod touch 6th Generation. 64-bit iOS 11 or greater.

iPad Air or higher, iPad Mini 2 or higher, iPhone 5s or higher, and iPod touch 6th Generation. 64-bit iOS 11 or greater. Android: Android 5.0 or higher.

Android 5.0 or higher. Amazon Fire OS: Kindle Fire HDX 7 (3rd Gen), Kindle Fire HDX 8.9 (3rd Gen), Fire HDX 8.9 (4th Gen), Fire HD 6 and 7 (4th Gen), Fire HD 8 and 10 (5th Gen), and Fire (5th Gen), except Amazon Fire HD 2013.

Can I get banned from Roblox? If Roblox finds out you’re breaking its terms of service, it can limit your access to the game. People who use cheat or mod programs are often soft-banned for 1-24 hours.

Is Roblox free? Playing Roblox is free, but you can use an in-game currency to improve the experience. This currency is called Robux, and you can buy it with real money.

