Save $60 on the Ring Spotlight Cam Plus or Pro!

These offers are both available directly from Amazon, which happens to own the Ring brand. These are new record-low prices, so these security cameras are cheaper than they have ever been.

Ring Spotlight Cam Plus

While the normal Ring cameras are outstanding and have night vision, nothing beats actual light. The spotlight series cameras come with a couple of lights that will illuminate the subject whenever they are recording. This will make the image clearer and the colors much more accurate. The trick is picking the right one. Let’s start by telling you all about the Ring Spotlight Cam Plus, the cheaper of the two options.

The Ring Spotlight Cam Plus features 1,080p recording and a 140-degree field of view. Other features include two-way talking, color night vision, motion alerts, a built-in siren, and Alexa support.

It works over Wi-Fi, so there is no need for any wiring. That said, it uses a battery as a power source. Battery life should last several months, but your mileage will vary depending on activity, settings, and how often the lights go on.

Ring Spotlight Cam Pro

Are you thinking about upgrading? Well, the Plus and Pro models are actually pretty similar, but the Ring Spotlight Cam Pro gets some upgrades you might deem worthy.

This one still records at 1,080p, but it supports HDR, so dynamic range will be improved, especially in darker environments. This one also supports both 2.4GHz and 5GHz Wi-Fi bands, so it can harness the improved performance with compatible routers. The Plus model only gets 2.4GHz support.

Other improvements include color pre-roll, audio enhancements, bird’s eye view capabilities, and 3D motion detection. And just like the lower-end model, it also comes with color night vision, a built-in siren, and those two LED lights. If you’re getting either of these cameras, remember that most features are exclusive to Ring Home subscribers. Plans start at $4.99 per month, and you can learn all about Ring Home subscriptions here.

Again, these are all-time low prices! Act quickly if you’re thinking of getting either of these security cameras. Such deals don’t usually last very long.

