Ring Outdoor Cam Plus plummets to new record-low price of just $59.99

The Ring Outdoor Cam Plus has never been as affordable as it is today. Take it home for just $59.99!

This offer is available directly from Amazon, which owns the Ring brand. It’s a “limited time deal” and you can get the same discount whether you pick the Black or White model.

Currently, the Ring Outdoor Cam Plus is the brand’s best option without a light. The only way to get anything better is to opt for the Spotlight or Floodlight series. I personally use this one and actually paid full price for it. It is a very capable little camera, and the deal only makes it better.

Needless to say, I would definitely recommend it, especially at this new all-time low price. It can record video at 2K resolution, which is much better than the standard 1,080p most other security cameras are limited to. And while it has no integrated light, Low Light Sight works very well, even in my remote town’s pitch black nights.

Of course, you’ll get most of Ring’s standard features, such as motion detection, live view, two-way audio, a siren, and Alexa support. It also works on both 2.4GHz and 5GHz Wi-Fi bands. You also get pre-roll video, which is a nice addition to get a better view of what happened right before any event. This is also a feature lower-end models don’t get.

Because it is meant to live outdoors (as the name implies), it features a weatherproof construction. Dust and rain won’t damage it. In fact, mine has survived snowstorms!

I don’t like dealing with wires, but I also don’t want to be switching batteries all the time. This is another reason I really like the Ring Outdoor Cam Plus. I usually only have to replace the battery about every 2-3 months. Your mileage may vary depending on your settings and activity levels.

It’s important to remember that most features will require a monthly subscription to a Ring Home Plan. Otherwise, the experience is pretty limited, pretty much only getting you access to motion alerts and live view. Plans start at $4.99 per month. You can learn more about Ring Home Plan options here.

Extra deals: Do you also need a doorbell cam?

Pairing your security cameras with a nice doorbell cam is always nice. This will do more than just monitor your home. Visitors can also ring the doorbell, talk to you when you’re not home, leave messages, and more.

Right now, there are some pretty nice deals on the Ring Battery Doorbell Plus and the Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2. These are pretty similar, but the Pro model gets some added benefits.

These cameras feature a 1,536p resolution, two-way talk, package alerts, Alexa support, motion alerts, and more. If you want to upgrade to the Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2, just keep in mind that this one is wired. It will get improved audio, pre-roll, bird’s eye support, and dual-band Wi-Fi support.

I personally wouldn’t think the extra features are worth paying nearly double for the Pro model, but it is all relative!

