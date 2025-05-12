The Retroid Pocket Mini is back, minus the unfixable screen issues

Nick Fernandez / Android Authority

TL;DR The Retroid Pocket Mini V2 is now available for purchase.

It features a new AMOLED screen without the resolution issues of the initial release.

It costs $199 and ships this week, with a $10 discount for a limited time.

Retroid’s latest Pocket Flip 2 and Pocket Classic handhelds might be getting all the attention, but its previous release is still a fan favorite for anyone looking for a truly pocketable retro gaming handheld. The Retroid Pocket Mini is a pint-sized powerhouse, and after being taken off the market for screen issues, it’s now available to order once again.

The Pocket Mini V2 differs slightly from the original device, with a new 3.92-inch AMOLED display. This is the same display as the vertical display on the Pocket Classic and AYANEO Pocket DMG, but turned on its side. Apart from that, it has the same Snapdragon 865, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage, 4,000mAh battery, and twin Hall-effect sticks.

However, the new listing only has one colorway available: black. Other colorways, including 16 Bit, Saturn, Orange, and SFC, are not available. Retroid is treating this as a limited release, so it’s unlikely we’ll ever see additional colorways.

The Pocket Mini V2 offers the same performance without the screen issues.

You can buy the device now for $199 from the official Retroid website, and if you do so in the next few days, you can save $10 with the code V2SAVE10. Devices will begin shipping on May 14, and supplies are limited. Retroid has also promised to pay tariff fees for anything shipped before May 15, although it was announced this morning that tariffs are decreasing from 145% to 30% for the next 90 days.

The Retroid Pocket Mini was highly anticipated when it was first released, but buyers soon noticed that something was off with the 3.7-inch screen. Despite an advertised resolution of 1280 x 960, it was downscaling to 1280 x 928, then upscaling back to the full resolution. Pixel-peeping retro gamers quickly noticed that things didn’t line up, and eventually Retroid offered refunds and screen replacements. The new 3.92-inhc screen doesn’t have the same perfect integer scaling for consoles like the PSX and N64, but it should provide a more reliable experience.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.