Retroid botched the Pocket Mini, but there's hope for the future

Retroid

TL;DR The Retroid Pocket Mini screen has several problems stemming from unfixable firmware issues.

After failing to find a fix, the company offered limited returns for just 200 buyers.

That limit has now been removed, and Retroid is investing $1 million in a new AMOLED screen for a follow-up device.

Retroid makes some of the most popular retro gaming handhelds on the market, but a recent mistake has fans up in arms. It concerns an issue with the Retroid Pocket Mini, a powerful little device with a small 3.7-inch display released late last year.

Not long after it shipped, people noticed something was off. After intense investigation, it turns out the firmware used to power the 1280 x 960 resolution screen was downscaling to 1280 x 928, then upscaling back to the full resolution. It’s unclear why this was happening, but it likely has to do with the original device the screen was manufactured for before it was co-opted by Retroid for a gaming handheld.

The result was that the pixels didn’t line up when games were upscaled or certain shaders were applied. Clear vertical lines are visible, and considering how persnickety many retro gaming fans can be, it became a minor controversy in certain circles.

Retroid is attempting to make good on the Pocket Mini's unfixable screen, and largely failing.

Initially, Retroid told fans it would work with the screen manufacturer on a fix, but months later, it became clear that nothing could be done. Throwing in the towel, the company announced via Discord that it would accept returns for the device from March 8 to March 14, capping the total number of devices it would accept at 200.

The decision was made to prevent customers from returning the device for reasons unrelated to the screen, but for obvious reasons, it rubbed fans the wrong way. Retroid, which had built up a reputation as one of the best and most reliable companies making gaming handhelds, suddenly found itself in the doghouse.

Today, the company appears to have reversed course. The 200-unit cap has been removed, and it appears to be making good on as many returns as it can handle. An announcement on Discord (seen above) revealed that Retroid is now working with an established manufacturer of AMOLED screens on a new, custom panel for a follow-up device.

This new endeavor will initially cost the company $1 million, plus another $1 million in future contracts. The CEO has reportedly mortgaged his own properties to secure a bank loan, an extraordinary step for a small company. Retroid hopes to include the new panel in a new Pocket Mini sometime in the next 12 months.

Granted, this new panel does nothing to compensate those who purchased the first device. The company has promised existing Pocket Mini owners a discount on the follow-up handheld for their “tolerance, support, and patience.” Considering it could be a year before that device materializes, it amounts to very little in the fast-moving world of gaming handhelds.

Meanwhile, Retroid will launch two new devices, the Pocket Flip 2 and the Pocket Classic, this Spring. Thankfully, they use two well-tested panels, the same ones used in the Retroid Pocket 5 and the AYANEO Pocket DMG, so these issues shouldn’t pop up.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like